Gunter wins 2023 Class 3A UIL Lone Star Cup

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - It’s official, this year the UIL 3A Class runs through Gunter!

The Tigers have been named the 2023 Lone Star Cup winners for the first time in school history. This award is given to a school in each class based on their overall team achievement in a variety of sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships with Gunter taking first place after a tie-breaking win over Corpus Christi London by way of state titles this year.

