Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Longtime Tom Bean Softball head coach Lance Cherry announces retirement

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s the end of an era, after almost two decades in the dugout with the Lady Cats Softball team, head coach and former Athletic Director Lance Cherry is hanging up his hat.

The longtime softball head coach retires with nearly 300 wins under his belt to now focus more on his job as the Tom Bean Middle School Principal, with assistant coach Ashlie Curtis now stepping up to take the reigns as the leader for the Lady Cats on the diamond in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The announcement of a new owner is just one month after the announcement of a different new...
Wilson N. Jones announces another new owner
Arrest warrants filed in viral Paris assault video
It is a tragedy that Durant will always remember. Four friends in a single car were struck by a...
Drunk driver who killed 4 Durant teens in 2020 crash sentenced
The hall will close on Friday at 8 p.m.
Railyard Food Hall and Bar set to close
Unlike the City of Denison, Sherman doesn’t have an ordinance to protect trees.
Sherman residents concerned with deforestation

Latest News

Gunter wins 2023 Class 3A UIL Lone Star Cup
Gunter wins 2023 Class 3A UIL Lone Star Cup
Longtime Tom Bean Softball head coach Lance Cherry announces retirement
Longtime Tom Bean Softball head coach Lance Cherry announces retirement
Gunter wins 2023 Class 3A UIL Lone Star Cup
Gunter wins 2023 Class 3A UIL Lone Star Cup
Pottsboro Little Leaguers headed to State Tournament
Pottsboro Little Leaguers headed to State Tournament