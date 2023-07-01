Longtime Tom Bean Softball head coach Lance Cherry announces retirement

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s the end of an era, after almost two decades in the dugout with the Lady Cats Softball team, head coach and former Athletic Director Lance Cherry is hanging up his hat.

The longtime softball head coach retires with nearly 300 wins under his belt to now focus more on his job as the Tom Bean Middle School Principal, with assistant coach Ashlie Curtis now stepping up to take the reigns as the leader for the Lady Cats on the diamond in 2023.

