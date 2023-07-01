Overcast and Cool Start to July

Considering the Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories that defined the end of June, July is off to a much cooler start thanks to overcast skies across Texoma. Right now around 3pm, parts of Texoma are in the 70s for temperatures with Sherman currently at 81 degrees. The coolest parts have seen some light rain with minimal accumulation. Thankfully, strong lightning storms have not been in the mix and due to the now cooler temperatures, can be ruled out for the rest of the night. Good news for everyone on Lake Texoma looking forward to the fireworks this evening. I’ll be watching on our tower cam.

On the temperature side of things, today’s overcast cooling will lower high temperatures for the rest of the holiday weekend. Unfortunately, we still can’t rule out more scattered thunderstorms forming. A weak cold front will stall out over Texoma and provide enough instability to trigger a few storms over the next few days.

So enjoy the the much needed break from the intense heat today and rest assured that the cooler temperatures mean no thunderstorms for tonight. Once the futurecast models have some time to adjust to how Saturday developed, I’ll update this post with what to expect for Sunday and Monday later tonight.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

