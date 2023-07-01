Whitesboro kicks off annual 4th of July rodeo

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Whitesboro Riding Club’s annual 4th of July rodeo kicked off on Friday night.

The two day event features action like bull riding, calf roping, and closes each night with a fireworks show.

The rodeo continues tomorrow night at 7 PM.

Tickets for ages 4-11 are $8, ages 12 and up are $10, and kids 3 and under get in for free.

You can purchase tickets at the gate when you arrive or online on the Whitesboro Riding Club’s website.

