Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Whitesboro kicks off annual 4th of July rodeo

The Whitesboro Riding Club’s annual 4th of July rodeo kicked off on Friday night.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Whitesboro Riding Club’s annual 4th of July rodeo kicked off on Friday night.

The two day event features action like bull riding, calf roping, and closes each night with a fireworks show.

The rodeo continues tomorrow night at 7 PM.

Tickets for ages 4-11 are $8, ages 12 and up are $10, and kids 3 and under get in for free.

You can purchase tickets at the gate when you arrive or online on the Whitesboro Riding Club’s website.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The announcement of a new owner is just one month after the announcement of a different new...
Wilson N. Jones announces another new owner
Arrest warrants filed in viral Paris assault video
It is a tragedy that Durant will always remember. Four friends in a single car were struck by a...
Drunk driver who killed 4 Durant teens in 2020 crash sentenced
The hall will close on Friday at 8 p.m.
Railyard Food Hall and Bar set to close
Unlike the City of Denison, Sherman doesn’t have an ordinance to protect trees.
Sherman residents concerned with deforestation

Latest News

Police in Denison responded to an armed robbery call Friday afternoon.
Denison Police respond to armed robbery call
LAKE MURRAY SAFETY
Staying Safe on the Waters this 4th of July
Oklahomans have extra time to apply for SNAP benefits for food losses related to the June 17...
Oklahomans impacted by storms have more time to apply for SNAP Benefits
A look at the All- American Blood Drive
KXII All American Blood Drive recap