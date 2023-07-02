Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

7 wounded, 2 trampled in shooting at Kansas bar, police say

Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.
Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting early Sunday at a bar in the Old Town section of Wichita.

Police say around 1 a.m., a person opened fire inside City Nightz following a disturbance.

Seven people were shot, and two others were trampled as people fled the bar.

Police said officers assigned to Old Town were on scene and able to respond quickly.

At least one person was critically hurt.

Police said the victims range from 21 to 34 years old, and they do have someone detained for questioning.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Denison responded to an armed robbery call Friday afternoon.
Denison Police respond to armed robbery call
The Albertsons in Denison was evacuated on Friday night after smoke was discovered inside the...
Albertsons in Denison evacuated
A pedestrian was killed late Thursday night on southbound US-75.
Pedestrian killed in late night crash in Sherman
One person is dead after a crash near Whitewright late Thursday night.
Fatal crash near Whitewright
There are multiple firework shows being held across Texoma to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.
July 4th firework events in Texoma

Latest News

A behind-the-scenes look at Highport Marina’s 4th of July firework show
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, Viet Nguyen poses for a portrait on the Brown...
Affirmative action for white people? Legacy college admissions come under renewed scrutiny
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of...
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say