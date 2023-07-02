A behind-the-scenes look at Highport Marina’s 4th of July firework show

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - We’ve all popped some firecrackers in our backyard before, but how do you put together a fireworks show that features over 600 explosives and is set to music? Nick Sainz with Big Boom Pyro knows how.

“While fireworks are very simple, they’re just paper, glue and black powder, we’re bringing technology into that to cue everything to music,” Sainz said. “So it’s something very old and very classic mixed with something that’s very new and high tech.”

Sainz also said that projects like this require a lot of preparation.

“We have to order most of our product a year and a half in advance,” Sainz said. “So it’s a long work up to a display like this. We had to pick our effects, script our show, and then make sure we can get all that product in.”

With so many moving parts, the process of getting everything to work together can be extremely complex.

“You’ve got all of the equipment, you’ve got all the guns, you’ve got all the product, and then you’ve got the entire firing system and then wiring, all that is like a little city worth of wiring to get it all to work,” Sainz said.

The firepower that these professionals work with is way more powerful than anything you can get at your local fireworks stand.

“The largest thing you’re going to get there is what they call an inch and three quarter shell,” Sainz said. “We’re going up to eight inch (shells). We have thirty 8-inch shells in this display. Most municipal displays will never even touch 8-inch shells.”

Sainz says that they’ve been working this event for several years at this point, and things are only going to continue to get bigger and better from here.

“We are now up on a hill, so we’re higher and we’re closer to the waterline, so it gets to be bigger for the audience,” Sainz said. “And next year we’re even more excited because we want to do even more in this new location.”

It’s looking like next year’s show will be sure to blow Texoma away.

