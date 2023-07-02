Clearer and Hotter Sunday

It’s not as cool as Saturday, but Sunday’s afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s are still a July improvement over the end of June’s sweltering heat. Sunday’s early morning showers stayed South of Texoma, providing some slight cooling to Collin, Hunt and Lamar counties through some extra cloud coverage. The rest of Texoma is staying dry with an incredibly slight chance of one to two small thunderstorms still possible later this evening. Though to my eyes, I think it’s safe to round it down to zero and expect most of Texoma to stay hot and dry for the remainder of Sunday.

Since Saturday and Sunday hasn’t seen much of any initiation of storms, the atmosphere is still primed for some storms. So Monday is still looking like the day Texoma will see some more widespread scattered thunderstorms. Rain totals will be slim to none, but these non-severe thunderstorms could produce some isolated gusty winds.

Good news for the 4th of July, I’m about 90% ready to declare it dry and rain free. So long as Monday’s storms come through and stabilize the atmosphere, Tuesday should be clear and hot for fireworks shows to go off without a hitch.

More storms expected on Thursday, which will keep temperatures in the 90s. Just remember it was triple digit heat all week long this time last year. Don’t let these slight rain chances deter you from getting out and enjoying 4th of July weekend with temperatures in the 90s. Don’t forget that sunscreen!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.