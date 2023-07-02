Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Clearer and Hotter Sunday

Storm chances drastically lower for today, but expected for Monday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s not as cool as Saturday, but Sunday’s afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s are still a July improvement over the end of June’s sweltering heat. Sunday’s early morning showers stayed South of Texoma, providing some slight cooling to Collin, Hunt and Lamar counties through some extra cloud coverage. The rest of Texoma is staying dry with an incredibly slight chance of one to two small thunderstorms still possible later this evening. Though to my eyes, I think it’s safe to round it down to zero and expect most of Texoma to stay hot and dry for the remainder of Sunday.

Since Saturday and Sunday hasn’t seen much of any initiation of storms, the atmosphere is still primed for some storms. So Monday is still looking like the day Texoma will see some more widespread scattered thunderstorms. Rain totals will be slim to none, but these non-severe thunderstorms could produce some isolated gusty winds.

Good news for the 4th of July, I’m about 90% ready to declare it dry and rain free. So long as Monday’s storms come through and stabilize the atmosphere, Tuesday should be clear and hot for fireworks shows to go off without a hitch.

More storms expected on Thursday, which will keep temperatures in the 90s. Just remember it was triple digit heat all week long this time last year. Don’t let these slight rain chances deter you from getting out and enjoying 4th of July weekend with temperatures in the 90s. Don’t forget that sunscreen!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Denison responded to an armed robbery call Friday afternoon.
Denison Police respond to armed robbery call
The Albertsons in Denison was evacuated on Friday night after smoke was discovered inside the...
Albertsons in Denison evacuated
A pedestrian was killed late Thursday night on southbound US-75.
Pedestrian killed in late night crash in Sherman
One person is dead after a crash near Whitewright late Thursday night.
Fatal crash near Whitewright
Digital Illustration of a Lifesaver
Woman hospitalized after jetski crash

Latest News

Morning Forecast - Thurs, June 29
Full Morning Weather 6/28/2023
Evening Forecast - Sat, July 1
Overnight Weather: June 27, 2023