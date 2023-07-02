Johnston County celebrates Fourth with Red, White and Boom Fest

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Friends and Families in Johnston County are having a blast celebrating the Fourth of July with the Red White and Boom festival this weekend in Tishomingo.

Families enjoyed the day with a car show, burnout competition, live music, vendors, and more.

“It started yesterday with a firework show and a street dance, it was very, very good,” Jesi Jackson with the Johnston County Chamber of Commerce said. “It was the biggest fireworks show in Johnston County history... And now we’re at Pennington Park having water balloon fights, watermelon eating contest, fluffy bunny contest with marshmallows, splash pads, water slides, its truly a community event.”

“Its just great family fun, we don’t charge anything, its completely free, and its just something to get the community together and have a good time,” said Jerry Bivins, organizer for the Red, White and Boom car show.

Jackson says that the Red, White and Boom festival is open to everyone with the goal of bringing the community together.

“We see each other at work, we see each other in town, but down here its different, its just wonderful to be together and not be worrying about anything but family time, friend time, and celebrating our Independence.”

The festival also featured many local businesses to the event. Deniece Blasko, a former navy veteran and proud owner of Bluebird Bakery out of Mill Creek says that it is great to have support from the community with small businesses.

“I think it gives businesses in the county an opportunity to come together and not just promote business from the Tishomingo standpoint, but all the surrounding communities,” Blasko said. “We have a lot of small businesses all over the county that don’t always get the exposure, and so with an event like this it gets a lot of us a lot of exposure and lets everybody know that we’re out there too.”

While this year’s Red, White, and Boom festival is wrapping up, Jackson and the community are already looking ahead to next year’s festival.

“Come, join Red, White and Boom next year, we want you here, we really do,” added Jackson. “It is all of Johnston county, not just Tishomingo, and its a great time and wonderful family environment.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.