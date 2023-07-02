Texoma Local
Man flown to hospital in critical condition after McCurtain County crash

A crash in McCurtain County Saturday morning left a man in critical condition
A crash in McCurtain County Saturday morning left a man in critical condition(WCJB)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A crash in McCurtain County Saturday morning left a man in critical condition as he was airlifted to a hospital for urgent medical care.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the incident occurred when a pickup truck traveling south on US 259 veered across the center line and departed from the roadway, colliding with a tree. The impact was so severe that the driver was ejected 10 feet from the vehicle

The driver, 43-year-old Gerald Tee was flown to LSU Shreveport in Arkansas and admitted in critical condition.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is still under investigation

