Woman hospitalized after jetski crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A jetski crash in Bryan County Friday afternoon sent one woman to the hospital.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, this happened early Friday evening about 3.5 miles north of Cartwright, a 29-year-old woman was sent flown to Plano City Medical Center with leg and internal chest injuries.

A 9-year-old girl was also on the jetski but was not harmed.

OHP’s report states they’re not sure what happened, but the woman appeared to be sober and both she and the 9-year-old were wearing life jackets.

