Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Women in prehistoric times hunted, too, study says

FILE - Cave drawings show depictions of hunters. A new study has reconsidered women's roles in...
FILE - Cave drawings show depictions of hunters. A new study has reconsidered women's roles in prehistoric times.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research is calling into question assumed gender roles of ancient humans.

Prehistoric men were believed to be hunters while women were believed to be gatherers. But there’s evidence women hunted, too.

A study was launched after a discovery in 2020, when a 9,000-year-old female skeleton was found in the Andes Mountains.

She was buried with tools for hunting and dressing large game, leading the archaeologists on site to assume at first the skeleton was a man’s. But DNA testing determined it was a woman’s.

Researchers then combed the last 100 years of records and found more evidence of prehistoric women hunters.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Plos One.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Denison responded to an armed robbery call Friday afternoon.
Denison Police respond to armed robbery call
The Albertsons in Denison was evacuated on Friday night after smoke was discovered inside the...
Albertsons in Denison evacuated
A pedestrian was killed late Thursday night on southbound US-75.
Pedestrian killed in late night crash in Sherman
One person is dead after a crash near Whitewright late Thursday night.
Fatal crash near Whitewright
There are multiple firework shows being held across Texoma to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.
July 4th firework events in Texoma

Latest News

A behind-the-scenes look at Highport Marina’s 4th of July firework show
A burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of l’Hay-les-Roses.
Grandmother of French teen shot dead by police officer pleads with rioters to stop
Police investigating guns in club after shooting
Harrison Ford poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Indiana Jones...
Indiana Jones’ box office destiny? A lukewarm $60 million debut in North America
A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say