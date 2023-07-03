Texoma Local
Instead of fireworks, some cities are flying drones this Fourth of July

Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - You might see fewer fireworks in the sky this July 4th.

Several U.S. cities are swapping the Independence Day tradition with a drone light show instead.

Salt Lake City, Utah, tried out the alternative celebration over the weekend.

The mayor said the new format was to minimize fire danger and lessen air quality problems.

Other cities are also choosing the quieter and more environmentally friendly option.

In Colorado, the city of Boulder is opting for its first nighttime drone show.

And in California, Lake Tahoe, La Jolla and Ocean Beach are using drones to illuminate the sky with aerial animation and graphics instead of pyrotechnics.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

