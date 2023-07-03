Texoma Local
Man arrested in Sherman for allegedly pouring gasoline on ex-girlfriend

A man was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly poured gasoline on his ex-girlfriend.(Grayson County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly poured gasoline on his ex-girlfriend.

Sherman Police said that on June 28, they received a call from the victim saying that Darron Barnum, 53, poured gasoline on her during an argument.

Police arrested Barnum for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and an outstanding warrant.

