GALVESTON, Texas (KXII) - Galveston police say a young boy from Paris, TX has drowned in a hotel pool.

It happened at the Moody Gardens Hotel on Saturday night at 9:30.

Police say 4-year-old Asher Rayburn was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston but died Sunday morning from injuries due to the drowning.

