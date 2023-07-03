Sherman’s 14th Annual Lights on the Lake event

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “We’re just excited to be able to bring this to our community at no cost to them,” Sherman’s Tourism & Main Street Manager, Sarah McRae said.

The Lights on the Lake event is set to bring 4th of July fun for the whole family.

McRae said this year the city is really stepping up its game.

“This is actually the longest fireworks show we’ve had to date. They’re usually 16 minutes long, and this year we are doing the full 20 minutes, and so we are excited for a slightly more extended version of our fireworks this year,” McRae shared.

And Monday’s music act, you can expect to be larger than life too!

“We got to build the biggest stage we’ve ever had. We got a lot of really cool things going this year, but cheap tricks should put on a really great show,” McRae said.

McRae expects thousands to attend this year’s event, but there’s lots of parking to accommodate everyone.

“We even have a handicap lot with some golf carts doing some transport into the park, so we should be able to accommodate everyone who wants to join us,” She continued.

When you’re hungry out there, the Texas- based, family-owned Pink Company will offer food favorites nearby.

“We’re known for our deep-fried honey buns, award-winning deep-fried honey buns. If you want something savory, everyone loves the classic footlong corn dog, but we also have our loaded steak fries that are really good,” The Pink Company Owner, Larry Pink said.

And if you want something from your own kitchen...

” You’re still able to bring in your own cooler and drinks and whatever you’d like to bring with you,” McRae replied.

It promises to a be grand celebration on the eve of the 4th of July.

