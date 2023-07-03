Texoma Local
Single vehicle crash in Paris leaves one dead

One man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Paris early Saturday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paris Texas (KXII) - One man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Paris early Saturday morning.

Paris Police say that a Powderly man, Juston Wilson, 23, died in the crash.

Police responded to a call on the 2800 block of North Main about a vehicle on fire with the driver ejected from the car.

According to police, an electrical junction box that controls traffic lights was completely knocked down in the crash.

