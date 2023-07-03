Solar power helps in keeping the state power grid stable in extreme heat

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texas power grid is under heavy surveillance as the heat continues to increase, and people are nervous that the chances of a black-out is getting higher by the day.

Lowering power usage in these conditions are ideal when it comes to the actions we should take at this time.

Experts are saying that the significant increase in solar power has helped in meet the growing demand for electricity that we are experiencing, especially in this heat. “We had conservation alerts last summer. I think it’s unlikely that that’s going to occur this summer, it’s not impossible, but I think it’s kind of unlikely,” says Thomas Overbye, the director of The Smart Grid Center at Texas A&M.

Multiple tests are being ran and different scenarios come into play when considering how the power grid will continue to run, especially in this punishing heat.

Overbye says that there are preparations taking place. “If the situation is as expected, which would be of course, in Texas, hot temperatures, high load but we’d also have some wind and some solar we should be fine.” he says.

Texas is being recognized for it’s diversity of energy sources that are helping meet the increasing demand of power, and so far, Overbye says he is not expecting problems for the power grid anytime soon. “There are changes in having more generation, there are changes in how the grid is operated, there’s changes in how the electricity market is being operated. so yes, I think we’ve made good progress.”

Experts are confident that there are no hurdles to come in keeping the power on since these components are doing well in stabilizing the Texas power grid.

However, a report from The Texas Tribune says solar power does not operate on a 24 hour basis, so we still need to do our part in conserving energy to ensure that the lights stay on this summer.

