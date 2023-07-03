Strong Storms end This Evening, A Few More Expected Tuesday

Random thunderstorms are drifting across Texoma in response to daytime heating and a weak upper wave. Some contain very heavy rainfall and lots of lightning. Winds of 40-50 mph are also possible in the stronger cells. These storms should end by 10 pm at the latest. Lows tonight will run in the mid 70s. A repeat performance of heat-driven daytime thunderstorms is in your Independence Day forecast, but coverage should be a bit less with odds for a thunderstorm in your backyard in the 20% range. Expect another hot one with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

The upper-level wind flow drives a cold front through on Thursday and this present out best chance of area-wide rainfall. It will be a quick opportunity as upper level high pressure begins to rebuild over the weekend. The GFS and Euro models are in good agreement with high temperatures next week could easily range from 103 to 107 degrees. That’s not the Heat Index, but the actual air temperatures, bringing us the hottest weather so far this summer. Stay tuned for more on this.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

