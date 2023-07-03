Texas man flown to hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A motorcycle crash in McCurtain County sent a Texas man to the hospital Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on US Highway 259A near Broken Bow.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol,70-year-old Daniel Butler was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle on the highway when he drove around the corner at a high speed and lost control.

Butler was flown to Medical City in McKinney and admitted in stable condition with chest and limb injuries.

Troopers said Butler was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.