Texas man flown to hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A motorcycle crash in McCurtain County sent a Texas man to the hospital Friday afternoon.
The crash happened on US Highway 259A near Broken Bow.
According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol,70-year-old Daniel Butler was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle on the highway when he drove around the corner at a high speed and lost control.
Butler was flown to Medical City in McKinney and admitted in stable condition with chest and limb injuries.
Troopers said Butler was not wearing a helmet.
