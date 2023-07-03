Texoma athletics turning to Hellas Construction

(KXII) - For 20 years, Hellas Construction in Austin has provided countless athletic programs with the ultimate one stop shop for sports construction, especially right here in Texoma with many schools turning to Hellas to help build their new facilities from the ground up.

Since 2003, Hellas has served as the go to place for many of Texoma’s athletic programs with schools on both sides of the Red River including Sherman, Ada, Pottsboro, Southeastern, Honey Grove and countless others. Providing teams with everything they’ll need to produce the next great generation of athletes.

“Well Hellas is a one-stop-shop, so basically, you’re going to be able to call on us and we’re going to be able to take care of everything from a design-build to the construction that goes into it so when you’re talking about from the ground up,” said Hellas Construction’s Jeff Power “We’re the ones responsible, we’re the ones that they just go through us. Which is always a big deal for school districts, to try and focus on just one contractor.”

Locally the impact has been immediately felt, with schools like Howe and S&S taking full advantage of the wide array of products Hellas has to offer. Producing results on the field and increasing access for young athletes.

“With grass there’s so much field maintenance and it takes away from your coaching responsibilities and so it makes everything easier, and it makes the kids feel like they’re at a big-time program,” said Howe Football head coach Lance Bryan.

“The hopes is that, you know, kids want to play better, kids play tougher, kids play harder and hopefully we’ll win some more games in the long run, you know?” said S&S Football head coach Jeff Hill.

Yet it’s not all just about the presentation for Hellas, they strive to create safe and eco-friendly facilities that can even withstand that brutal Texoma heat.

“The matrix helix synthetic turf is a big seller but also the safety that comes with it,” said Power. “We have a cush strain that gets installed below the synthetic turf and that cush strain not only allows the field to drain better. But also, will help reduce lower extremity injuries and even help reduce concussions.”

“And even my coaching staff, you know, we’re running around out here going ‘My feet are not on fire’,” said Hill “It feels great, and we’ve been out here in the hot afternoon, and you know, it’s warm but it’s not as bad as it’s been in the other places. I can assure you that.”

