Wanted Grayson County man back in Texas after two decades on the run

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After nearly two decades on the run, a man wanted in Grayson County has finally been surrendered to the Grayson County Jail by the United States Marshals Service Deputies.

Grayson County District Attorney, Brett Smith, said in 2003 the Van Alstyne Police Department began investigating 49-year-old, Anthony Rae, for allegations of child sexual abuse. He was arrested later that year but posted bond in 2004.

“Then he failed to appear for his trial in 2005. Since that time, he has continuously been on the run, living in London under an alias of Tony Campbell,” Smith said.

In 2018, Don Tran, a Grayson District Attorney Investigator, also serving with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, began searching for Rae.

In 2019 he was located in Britain. He was arrested outside of London in April 2020 by Scotland Yard Detectives following a request for Rae’s provisional arrest which looked to extradite him back to the United States.

“There had been subsequent hearings, probably about seven or eight different applications for appeal matters that have been raised,” Smith said.

Smith said there were fights over COVID-19, jail cell sizes in Texas and the temperature in the Texas prison system. However, in June 2023, Rae lost this battle.

“He subsequently appealed to the British Supreme Court and the European Commission on Human Rights, and both of those appeals were denied,” Smith said.

As of Saturday at 6:00 p.m., Rae is at the Grayson County jail.

“It doesn’t matter how far you go, it doesn’t matter where you go and it does not matter how long you’ve been gone,” Smith said “If you commit an act of violence against a child in Grayson County, we will find you.”

Smith said there will be a trial soon. He added that this is not only a big win for Grayson County and Federal law enforcement partners but also for the victim.

