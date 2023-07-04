Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

4 people, including a baby, died crossing the Rio Grande into Texas over the holiday weekend

Four people died while crossing the Rio Grande in a 48-hour period, authorities said.
Four people died while crossing the Rio Grande in a 48-hour period, authorities said.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — An infant was among four people who died while crossing the Rio Grande in the Texas border city of Eagle Pass in a 48-hour period over the holiday weekend, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Tactical Marine Unit on Saturday recovered four people from the river, including a woman and baby girl who were unresponsive, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez said on Twitter on Monday.

Officials immediately began chest compressions on the woman and baby, and both were taken to the hospital, Olivarez said. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital, he said.

The two survivors were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol, Olivarez said.

On Sunday, the body of a man was recovered from the river, and on Monday, the body of a woman was found, Olivarez said.

The identities of the dead weren’t known because none had identifying documents on them, he said.

The bodies were found in the same region where nine migrants died while attempting to cross the river in September.

During Texas’ regular legislative session, which ended in May, lawmakers allocated over $5 billion for border security. Days later, Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled a new initiative — floating marine barriers that will be deployed at “hotspots along the Rio Grande River.”

According to a June announcement from Abbott’s office, the first 1,000 feet of the water-based border security device will be deployed near Eagle Pass.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle crash in McCurtain County sent a Texas man to the hospital Friday afternoon.
Texas man flown to hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County
One man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Paris early Saturday morning.
Single vehicle crash in Paris leaves one dead
49-year-old, Anthony Rae, has been on the run since he missed trial in 2005.
Wanted Grayson County man back in Texas after two decades on the run
The Lights on the Lake event is set to bring 4th of July fun for the whole family.
Sherman’s 14th Annual Lights on the Lake event
A man was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly poured gasoline on his...
Man arrested in Sherman for allegedly pouring gasoline on ex-girlfriend

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
Biden speaks to NEA, to celebrate Fourth at White House with service members
James Tyler, 19, tilts his head back so the popcorn he is eating on the back of a decorated...
Revelers across the US brave heat and rain to celebrate Fourth of July, but some events delayed
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
Rose Leslie, left, and Kit Harington arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5,...
‘Game of Thrones’ couple welcomes newborn daughter
The Denison Fire Department working since 8 am to make sure the 36th annual 4th of July...
Denison’s 36th Annual Fireworks Celebration