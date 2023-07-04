Business booms for local firework stands during Fourth of July

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Every Fourth of July weekend firework sales skyrocket. For local stands, business was booming this holiday weekend.

Pop-A-Lot Fireworks Co-owner, Pam Schuler, said the busiest days of the year are the third and fourth days of July.

Schuler said her stand is only open for a ten-day stretch for Independence Day, but preparations start long before.

“We spend most of the year looking for product,” Schuler said.

Then it takes two days to fully stock shelves before the stand is ready to open.

Schuler said they buy about 1,000 cases of fireworks each Fourth of July and by the end of the holiday they only have about 100 left.

“We may have four cases of one thing and then once they’re gone, they’re gone,” Schuler said.

Each year the beautiful bursts draw big crowds. Lazy J and Little K’s Fireworks Manager, Kayton Arnold, said this because it is a symbolic way to celebrate the United States with loved ones.

“I feel like this is their one opportunity to spend a lot of money on something that they can blow up and just have fun,” Arnold said.

While fireworks shoot sky high, Schuler said the prices do not despite inflation.

“We’ve lowered even some prices because we were able to get some product in cheaper than what we were able to get it last year,” Schuler said.

Good news for those who like to celebrate with a bang.

