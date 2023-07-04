Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Business booms for local firework stands during Fourth of July

Every Fourth of July weekend firework sales skyrocket. For local stands, business was booming this holiday weekend.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Every Fourth of July weekend firework sales skyrocket. For local stands, business was booming this holiday weekend.

Pop-A-Lot Fireworks Co-owner, Pam Schuler, said the busiest days of the year are the third and fourth days of July.

Schuler said her stand is only open for a ten-day stretch for Independence Day, but preparations start long before.

“We spend most of the year looking for product,” Schuler said.

Then it takes two days to fully stock shelves before the stand is ready to open.

Schuler said they buy about 1,000 cases of fireworks each Fourth of July and by the end of the holiday they only have about 100 left.

“We may have four cases of one thing and then once they’re gone, they’re gone,” Schuler said.

Each year the beautiful bursts draw big crowds. Lazy J and Little K’s Fireworks Manager, Kayton Arnold, said this because it is a symbolic way to celebrate the United States with loved ones.

“I feel like this is their one opportunity to spend a lot of money on something that they can blow up and just have fun,” Arnold said.

While fireworks shoot sky high, Schuler said the prices do not despite inflation.

“We’ve lowered even some prices because we were able to get some product in cheaper than what we were able to get it last year,” Schuler said.

Good news for those who like to celebrate with a bang.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle crash in McCurtain County sent a Texas man to the hospital Friday afternoon.
Texas man flown to hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County
One man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Paris early Saturday morning.
Single vehicle crash in Paris leaves one dead
49-year-old, Anthony Rae, has been on the run since he missed trial in 2005.
Wanted Grayson County man back in Texas after two decades on the run
The Lights on the Lake event is set to bring 4th of July fun for the whole family.
Sherman’s 14th Annual Lights on the Lake event
A man was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly poured gasoline on his...
Man arrested in Sherman for allegedly pouring gasoline on ex-girlfriend

Latest News

The Denison Fire Department working since 8 am to make sure the 36th annual 4th of July...
Denison’s 36th Annual Fireworks Celebration
The Denison Fire Department working since 8 am to make sure the 36th annual 4th of July...
Denison’s 36th Annual Fireworks Celebration
Firework sales skyrocketed at local stands this Independence Day.
Business booms for local firework stands during Fourth of July
A behind-the-scenes look at Highport Marina’s 4th of July firework show