Celebrating Independence Day at Wintersmith Park in Ada

Ada, Oklahoma (KXII) - With the eve of the Fourth of July upon us, the city of Ada is getting prepared for a fun day of family friendly activities at Wintersmith Park.

The day kicks off with the 55th annual “Fireball Classic” hosted by the Ada Sunrise Rotary Club.

“The Ada Sunrise Rotary Club is sponsoring the “Fireball Classic”, and its a race,” Ada Sunrise Rotary Club Race Director Christine Pappas said. “Its a 5K, 10K, family fun run and kids race, and we encourage everyone that’s in the Ada area to come on and participate with us in this race.”

About 350 runners will be participating this year, with the race benefitting the community’s children.

“We’re really proud that our race benefits the back to school basics program,” Pappas said. “We provide backpacks like this one to 1000 children in Pontotoc county, so when kids are getting ready to go back to school some of them don’t have the school supplies that the school want them to have, so we make sure that every kid walking in the door has every piece of equipment they need to succeed in their school year”

Following the race, families can enjoy games and activities in the park, including a carousel and a concession stand.

“In the afternoon, the Lions Club and the Boy Scouts are doing family games over here south of the lodge,” Bob Vavricka, treasurer for the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ada said. “At 3:00 the fire department will come down and bring their fire truck, and they have a thing called “Water Wars” where kids can come down and get wet and have fun.”

The night ends with a bang- a fireworks show sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ada. “We’re going to blow about $12,000 worth of fireworks up into smoke tomorrow night.”

Both Vavricka and Pappas say that the event will help bring the community together. “This is a fantastic kind of event for bringing the community together, because there’s something for everybody, its very fun,” Pappas stated.

“The motto for Kiwanis is “serving the children of the world,” so this is the way that our club has decided to serve our community,” Vavricka added.

