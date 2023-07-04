Texoma Local
Denison’s 36th Annual Fireworks Celebration

The Denison Fire Department working since 8 am to make sure the 36th annual 4th of July celebration is a crowd- pleaser.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
“We get started early so that we can try to get it up while it’s relatively cool,” Denison Fire’s, Captain Landon Lindsey said.

The set up takes about five to six hours, and weather permitting, about a thousand fireworks will be set off Tuesday night.

“Munson Stadium and Forest Park. So, those are your two main focal areas. but there’s many areas you can see these fireworks show from anywhere in the middle of the city,” he continued.

Lindsey said they had to attend a school in Oklahoma to become certified to put on a firework show.

“They teach you how to wire them up and how to do the show. Everything from loading the fireworks to shooting them off, to programming the show itself on the little i-pad and using that software,” Lindsey explained.

He said it really is a tedious task, but it’s all worth it when it’s time to see the big finale.

“We shoot off about 200 in less than a minute,” Lindsey shared.

Since you’re not supposed to shoot fireworks in the city, Lindsey said this is the city’s way of working something out for the public.

“This is what we do for everybody so they can still enjoy fireworks on the 4th of July,” he replied.

Making sure to celebrate America’s birthday with a bang.

