‘Game of Thrones’ couple welcomes newborn daughter
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) – There’s a new contender for the Iron Throne.
Kit Harington and wife Rose Leslie, both “Game of Thrones” stars, have welcomed their second child.
A representative for Harrington and Leslie said the couple is “delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.”
The couple already shares a son, who was born in 2021.
Harington and Leslie first met on the set of the widely popular HBO show, where they played star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte.
The two later got married in real life in 2018.
