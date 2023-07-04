Texoma Local
Home Run Ranch hosts Texas Wiffle Ball League All-Star Spectacular

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BELLS, Texas (KXII) - Batter up! Out in Bells, the Home Run Ranch hosted their 2023 All-Star Spectacular with athletes of all ages and sizes able to compete on the field in events like their all-star game, skills competition and home run derby out at the Ranch.

While other attendees were able to sit back and enjoy the show with food, drinks and a Texas Ranger Raffle all available to help ring in Independence Day this year.

“They were looking for a place to have the all-star game and so I think we’re one of the only turf wiffle ball fields in the United States, I think there might be one or two others and so it’s perfect you know?” said Home Run Ranch Co-Founder Lana Newton. “Rain doesn’t affect it, so.”

“Since the league started, we had a lot of different aged players that really enjoy just playing back yard ball with their friends and some of them are baseball players, some older guys are softball players but a lot of it just came about from guys just wanting to have a good time and hang out,” said Wiffle Ball Team Captain Scott Herridge.

