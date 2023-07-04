Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter

Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter and son-in-law’s home, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: WRAL via CNN)
By WRAL Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Authorities say a North Carolina man died after he was attacked by two dogs at his daughter’s house.

Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter and son-in-law’s home, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders arrived around 12:30 p.m. Monday to a neighborhood in the Powhatan community.

Wilson’s Mills Police Chief AZ Williams said the first officer on scene found Bastardi on the ground in the home’s front yard with one of the dogs over his head. The officer shot and killed both dogs, as they were aggressively coming toward the officer, according to authorities.

Neighbors say the dog owners were out of town on vacation but that they walk the dogs regularly with no issues or signs of aggression.

Deputies say one of the dogs was a bull terrier, and the other was a cane corso.

Copyright 2023 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle crash in McCurtain County sent a Texas man to the hospital Friday afternoon.
Texas man flown to hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County
Digital Illustration of a Lifesaver
Woman hospitalized after jetski crash
A crash in McCurtain County Saturday morning left a man in critical condition
Man flown to hospital in critical condition after McCurtain County crash
49-year-old, Anthony Rae, has been on the run since he missed trial in 2005.
Wanted Grayson County man back in Texas after two decades on the run
Sherman teen loses eye in firework accident warning others ahead of 4th of July.
Sherman teen who lost eye in firework accident warning others ahead of 4th of July

Latest News

A behind-the-scenes look at Highport Marina’s 4th of July firework show
Texas man, 25, recovering in hospital after 8-year disappearance
Emergency workers rescue riders stuck upside down on carnival ride
Police: Suspect in Philadelphia shooting arrested with bulletproof vest, AR-style rifle