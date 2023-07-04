Virtual care team helps Mercy diabetes patients manage symptoms

RINGLING, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Hospitals are trying to spread the word about a new program designed for diabetes patients

Terri Manuel was diagnosed with diabetes seven years ago.

She said learning to live with the disease was challenging.

“I figured diabetes was a death sentence,” Manuel said. “It was very hard. I went to some classes but it just didn’t stick.”

In rural Ringling, Terri said it wasn’t easy to get help. Her doctor wanted to send her to Oklahoma City. But when she learned of Mercy’s virtual care program, Terri said she was all ears.

“It was a little awkward at first with Angie, but now it’s like we’re old friends,” Manuel said.

Angie Klein is an RN on Terri’s care team.

“She was on my list of patients that may need some resources,” Klein said. “When I called her we were able to identify several things that the diabetes team could help her with. She was having some difficulty with getting her medications on a consistent basis.”

When insulin prices began soaring in 2020, Terri said she felt stuck.

“When it went from $80 a month to $375 a month and I’m like, ‘I just can’t afford that’,” Manuel said. “Like I said, I’m on disability so I’ve got to watch every penny.”

She told her team, and Angie helped her apply to financial assistance programs.

“Next thing you know, all three of my insulins are coming through the mail to me,” Manuel said.

“That was a huge part of Terri being able to manage her diabetes, being able to take her medication as prescribed, at the dosage that was prescribed rather than trying to make her medication last,” Klein said.

Terri said Angie helped her make dietary changes.

“I’ve totally gotten rid of rice, I use cauliflower rice, and that is just as good,” Manuel said.

And maybe more importantly, Angie is there to listen.

“The first thing out of her mouth is how you doing, how you feeling,” Manuel said. “It’s like we talk about me first and then we go to the insulin part. I had to tell everybody. And I tell them about Angie and the virtual that saved me a lot.”

