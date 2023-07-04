Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Woman rescued after days stuck in swampy area of state park

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing June 26, prompting police to turn to the public for...
Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing June 26, prompting police to turn to the public for help in finding her.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who went missing last week has been found alive in a swampy area of a state park, police said.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing June 26, prompting police to turn to the public for help in finding her.

On Monday evening, Easton Police Department officers arrived at Borderland State Park, about 30 miles south of Boston, after hikers called 911 to report hearing a woman screaming for help in a swampy area of the park, according to investigators.

Police heard Tetewsky’s cries for help through thick bush, but couldn’t see her. Then, three officers waded about 50 feet through the swamp to reach Tetewsky.

Investigators say she might have been trapped in the swampy area for at least three days.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with what investigators said are serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle crash in McCurtain County sent a Texas man to the hospital Friday afternoon.
Texas man flown to hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County
49-year-old, Anthony Rae, has been on the run since he missed trial in 2005.
Wanted Grayson County man back in Texas after two decades on the run
One man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Paris early Saturday morning.
Single vehicle crash in Paris leaves one dead
The Lights on the Lake event is set to bring 4th of July fun for the whole family.
Sherman’s 14th Annual Lights on the Lake event
A man was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly poured gasoline on his...
Man arrested in Sherman for allegedly pouring gasoline on ex-girlfriend

Latest News

A behind-the-scenes look at Highport Marina’s 4th of July firework show
Police on the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
Police are searching for robbers who stole from a jewelry store and threw a chair at an...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man throws chair at employee during jewelry store robbery
Police are searching for robbers who stole from a jewelry store and threw a chair at an...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man throws chair at employee during jewelry store robbery
Competitive eater Miki Sudo attends a weigh-in ceremony before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth...
Miki Sudo successfully defends hot dog-eating title; stormy weather delays men’s contest