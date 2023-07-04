Texoma Local
This Evening: NOTHING Like Monday’s Mess

Mostly Fireworks-friendly skies, a much higher rain chance arrives Thursday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA! It’s a much more stable environment in place for this evening’s outdoor plans compared to Monday, with rain chances less than 20%. Activity that forms will be nearly stationary and small in scope compared to yesterday’s mess! All rain will fizzle by 9 p.m. Lows tonight under mostly clear skies should bottom out in the muggy mid 70s, light south winds. Wednesday should continue with low-end afternoon rain chances of just 20% for a shower or thunderstorm. Hot and muggy with highs in the mid 90s and southerly winds.

An approaching surface cold front and upper wave will be poised to our northwest Wednesday evening, setting the stage for an overnight thunderstorm complex to form, arriving in Texoma sometime Thursday morning. A few of these storms could be marginally severe with wind the primary threat.

An upper high anchored over the desert southwest begins to “make a move” our way over the weekend, and the strong sinking associated with it should provide sunny skies and triple-digit heat as we move into mid-July next week. It looks to be the hottest conditions so far this summer with air temperatures of 101 to 105 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday. Yeech. We can only hope the models are wrong, but there’s strong agreement between them so that’s not good news. Get ready!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

