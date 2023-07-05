Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

July 4 has seen more mass shootings than any other day in the year over the past few years, according to new research. (CNN, WJZ, KTVT, WFAA, WBFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy was killed and six other people were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July block party on Maryland’s Eastern Shore early Wednesday, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Salisbury shortly after midnight, according to a statement posted on social media. Salisbury is a city of about 33,200 people about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southeast of Washington, D.C.

Investigators determined that seven people were shot and one victim, a 14-year-old boy, died at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The other six victims were being treated at a hospital, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but there was an active investigation, Capt. Timothy Robinson said by telephone.

The Salisbury shooting was one of several mass shootings over the holiday weekend, including fatal shootings in Baltimore, Fort Worth, Texas, and Philadelphia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lights on the Lake event is set to bring 4th of July fun for the whole family.
Sherman’s 14th Annual Lights on the Lake event
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas
A man was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly poured gasoline on his...
Man arrested in Sherman for allegedly pouring gasoline on ex-girlfriend
One man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Paris early Saturday morning.
Single vehicle crash in Paris leaves one dead
The Denison Fire Department working since 8 am to make sure the 36th annual 4th of July...
Denison’s 36th Annual Fireworks Celebration

Latest News

Police say a dark colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot in DC, including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth
The teen and his friends were playing with fireworks Sunday night in Holcomb, Missouri, when he...
14-year-old may lose vision after fireworks accident
A fireworks mishap injured a handful of people in Allegan, Michigan.
Witness describes reaction to fireworks mishap that hurt people in Michigan
A fireworks mishap injured a handful of people in Allegan, Michigan.
People react to fireworks misfire