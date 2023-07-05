Texoma Local
3-week back-in parking study begins Friday in Downtown Paris

The survey area is on the west side of the downtown plaza.
The survey area is on the west side of the downtown plaza.(Lamar County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Drivers in Paris are being asked to take part in a three-week back-in parking survey, beginning Friday.

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the survey area is on the west side of the downtown plaza, where parking is currently head-in angle parking.

The city said that back-in parking is a safer way since drivers can keep eye contact with oncoming traffic when they exit.

The study will run for three weeks, until July 29th.

Officials will consider feedback they get from drivers to determine whether to make the changes permanent.

