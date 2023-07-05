Ardmore celebrates “Give Blood Day” with Boots, Badges, and Gurneys drive

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The past week has brought reports of all kinds of tragedies across America, from shootings in Fort Worth to a fireworks explosion in East Texas.

When paramedics, doctors and nurses are rushing to save someone, they need blood.

Wednesday, July 5th was officially proclaimed Ardmore Give Blood Day.

Mayor Sheryl Ellis said it’s all about making sure local hospitals are prepared to give life-saving care.

“We believe in having a blood supply,” Ellis said. “Any community will have to always be prepared and have it on the shelf in case something happens.”

To celebrate, the Ardmore community was invited to save lives right alongside first responders.

Amie Orr with Our Blood Institute said this year has been difficult for blood collections, and right now the reserves are critically low.

That’s dangerous because if something happens, it takes a few days to get blood processed before it can be used.

“We’ve set a monumental goal this year to reach 140 donors, that’s the biggest goal we’ve ever set,” Orr said. “The blood supply has to be constantly replenished and lives are saved by the blood that is currently on the shelf, so we have to collect every day and the blood has to be processed and tested and in the hospital in times of need.”

Orr said if you’re thinking about becoming a first-time donor, let the OBI team know and they’ll make sure the process goes smoothly.

You can find blood drives or sign up for an appointment here.

