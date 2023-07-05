Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Bonham celebrates July 4th with Lights Over Lake Bonham

The city of Bonham hosted their 46th annual Lights Over Lake Bonham Independence Day celebration and firework show on Tuesday.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The city of Bonham hosted their 46th annual Lights Over Lake Bonham Independence Day celebration and firework show on Tuesday.

The lake was filled with fun throughout the day as the community enjoyed bounce houses, food trucks, and spending time on the water.

For those looking to don a little 4th of July flair, face painting and glitter tattoos were also available courtesy of local artist Laurel Hamrick.

Something new to this year’s event is the addition of live music. Melissa Maxwell is the director of tourism for the city of Bonham and she said that the concert was added as part of Bonham’s ongoing celebration of the city’s 175th birthday.

“The city and the tourism center decided, hey, let’s have a concert out there and add to the event,” Maxwell said. “And we’re ready to say happy birthday Bonham!”

The main event started at 7 p.m. as the Turnpike Tributedours Tribute Band rocked the stage.

After the concert, the night wrapped up with a fireworks show, putting the cherry bomb on top of this 4th of July cake.

For more information on the city of Bonham’s plans to continue celebrating the 175th anniversary of the city, Maxwell encourages everyone to check out the Visit Bonham Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle crash in McCurtain County sent a Texas man to the hospital Friday afternoon.
Texas man flown to hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County
The Lights on the Lake event is set to bring 4th of July fun for the whole family.
Sherman’s 14th Annual Lights on the Lake event
One man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Paris early Saturday morning.
Single vehicle crash in Paris leaves one dead
49-year-old, Anthony Rae, has been on the run since he missed trial in 2005.
Wanted Grayson County man back in Texas after two decades on the run
A man was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly poured gasoline on his...
Man arrested in Sherman for allegedly pouring gasoline on ex-girlfriend

Latest News

The city of Denison go to Munson Stadium to celebrate independence day and to enjoy the annual...
Denison annual fourth of July celebration
denison fourth of july
Virtual care team helps Mercy diabetes patients manage symptoms
The Denison Fire Department working since 8 am to make sure the 36th annual 4th of July...
Denison’s 36th Annual Fireworks Celebration