Bonham celebrates July 4th with Lights Over Lake Bonham

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The city of Bonham hosted their 46th annual Lights Over Lake Bonham Independence Day celebration and firework show on Tuesday.

The lake was filled with fun throughout the day as the community enjoyed bounce houses, food trucks, and spending time on the water.

For those looking to don a little 4th of July flair, face painting and glitter tattoos were also available courtesy of local artist Laurel Hamrick.

Something new to this year’s event is the addition of live music. Melissa Maxwell is the director of tourism for the city of Bonham and she said that the concert was added as part of Bonham’s ongoing celebration of the city’s 175th birthday.

“The city and the tourism center decided, hey, let’s have a concert out there and add to the event,” Maxwell said. “And we’re ready to say happy birthday Bonham!”

The main event started at 7 p.m. as the Turnpike Tributedours Tribute Band rocked the stage.

After the concert, the night wrapped up with a fireworks show, putting the cherry bomb on top of this 4th of July cake.

For more information on the city of Bonham’s plans to continue celebrating the 175th anniversary of the city, Maxwell encourages everyone to check out the Visit Bonham Facebook page.

