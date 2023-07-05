Texoma Local
Chickasaw Lighthorse Officers recognized for actions during wildfires

Pictured from left: Sgt. Billy Bond, Officer Quentin Bucher, Officer Kaleb Hurley and Officer...
Pictured from left: Sgt. Billy Bond, Officer Quentin Bucher, Officer Kaleb Hurley and Officer Austin Ahl. Not pictured: Officer Jeff Mullinax, Officer Jared Buckaloo and Sgt. Justin Blackshear.(Chickasaw Nation)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The State of Oklahoma is recognizing some Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Officers for their actions during wildfire evacuations earlier this year.

At the end of March, nearly 70 fires in 27 counties had burned thousands of acres, including parts of Carter County.

According to a press release from the Chickasaw Nation, seven Lighthorse Officers, along with the Ratliff Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, worked together to evacuate a two-square mile area in the path of a large wildfire.

“Roads were dangerous and impassable because of smoke,” said Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department Chief of Police Charles Palmer. “State troopers and other officers were already in the area assisting when we got the call for support. Officers had difficulty seeing and keeping track of firefighters.”

Award recipients Chickasaw Lighthorse Police officers Austin Ahl, Kaleb Hurley, Jeff Mullinax, Quentin Bucher, Jared Buckaloo, Sgt. Billy Bond and Sgt. Justin Blackshear were among those who received commendations.

The Lighthorse Police Department said that existing cross-deputation agreements allowed for a more rapid response during the statewide emergency.

