Dallas man drowns at Lake Murray

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One man is dead after a drowning incident at Lake Murray Tuesday evening.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Luis Fuentes, 28, of Dallas, was swimming at Marina Beach at Lake Murray when for an unknown reason, he went under the water and never resurfaced.

The OHP Marine Enforcement division found Fuentes’ body using side scan sonar and was recovered by the OHP Dive Team nearly three hours later, according to the report.

Troopers said Fuentes was not wearing a flotation device.

