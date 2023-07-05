Denison annual fourth of July celebration

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison go to Munson Stadium to celebrate Independence day and to enjoy the annual firework show.

This year marks the 36th year of the fourth of July celebration in downtown Denison, and Art Arthur, the county commissioner, admits that he has not missed a year of the festivities.

This year the event started at 7PM with a live band inside the stadium. Outside, there were vendors and games for people to enjoy. The three hour celebration is the city’s way to come together and commemorate Independence day. “I know a lot of people been looking for fireworks tonight, so Dennison expect big things, I think. And it’s such a tremendous thing for the city of Denison. And Interfirst Bank is the sponsors that help create this event. It just keeps getting bigger and better every year,” says Arthur.

Monday, firework shows were cancelled due to weather, and Arthur says that people are eager to finally enjoy the holiday outdoors.

“I came here with my friend, and I heard about it, and I just wanted to get out the house, celebrate the Independence Day” says a resident who participated in the celebration.

People were dressed in red, white, and blue while waiting and preparing for the firework show, they sat in lawn chairs or blankets on the grass and did activities like face painting and grabbed cold desserts.

The little ones joined in too, like Vivian who is a kindergartener. She said she was excited to see the fireworks while eating her favorite snack, popcorn.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.