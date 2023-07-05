Durant’s construction and demolition disposal site temporarily closed

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Durant won’t be accepting anymore construction debris at its landfill.

Why? The city said, there just simply isn’t enough room.

" It was built two and a half, three years ago when the capacity was supposed to last four years,” Durant Public Works Director, Phillip Hightower explained.

Filling up about two years ahead of schedule, Hightower said, the large amount of debris is due to growth within the city.

“Housing projects going on, new development, new businesses being built, and all that demolition stuff comes into our landfill,” he continued.

Hightower said the city is working to build a bigger cell, which is expected to prevent this issue from happening in the future.

“The last cell that filled up was only a half-acre big. The new one we’re going to build is over an acre, so it should last for a good long time,”

how long until the new cell can be used?

“That we are working diligently to get this new cell built? We’ve done, like Isaid, about 85% of it, but we have to have a contractor come in to finish it,” Hightower shared.

However, some materials will still be perishable.

“If you have furniture and stuff, it goes into the transfer station, not our landfill. So, items like that, we still accept,” he continued.

So what should residents and contractors do with their construction waste now?

“There are other landfills around. Probably the closest one would be at Ardmore, and I know it’s inconvenience for them, and we apologize for that, but this is just something that came up unexpectedly,” Hightower replied.

The transfer site will remain open and the collection of commercial and residential trash will not be affected.

