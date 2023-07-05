Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

How a Denison Fire Rescue accomplishment could benefit you

Denison Fire Rescue has been rated a top fire department by the Insurance Services Office, the high score could benefit the whole city.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Fire Rescue has been rated a top fire department by the Insurance Services Office, the high score could benefit the whole city.

Denison Fire Chief, Kenneth Jacks, said every five to ten years the ISO evaluates departments across the country and gives them a rating.

“50% of the rating comes from the fire department. 40% comes from water, 10% comes from emergency dispatching,” Jacks said.

The rating is based on a scale of one through ten, with one being the best and ten being the worst. Ten years ago, Denison Fire Rescue was rated a three.

“This time we graded out to a 92.75, which gives us a one,” Jacks said, “Which puts us in an elite class.”

Jacks said it is not only rare to jump up two ratings but also to score a one rating at all.

“There are 50,000 fire departments in the United States and less than 1% have an ISO rating of one,” Jacks said.

While this is a big accomplishment for the department, it will soon benefit Denison residents and business owners too.

“Homeowners insurance will drop about 9%, for businesses about 4%,” Jacks said.

The new rating will go into effect on January 1, 2024. Jacks said resident and business owners should contact their insurance companies about lower premiums then.

Jacks said he is thankful to the whole city for working together to make this happen. However, he is especially proud of the heroes he works with.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas
The Lights on the Lake event is set to bring 4th of July fun for the whole family.
Sherman’s 14th Annual Lights on the Lake event
A man was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly poured gasoline on his...
Man arrested in Sherman for allegedly pouring gasoline on ex-girlfriend
One man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Paris early Saturday morning.
Single vehicle crash in Paris leaves one dead
One man is dead after a drowning incident at Lake Murray Tuesday evening.
Dallas man drowns at Lake Murray

Latest News

Durant Public Works Director talks about what happens now that construction waste landfill is...
Durant’s construction and demolition disposal site temporarily closed
Durant Public Works Director talks about what happens now that construction waste landfill is...
Durant's construction and demolition disposal site temporarily closed
The past week has brought reports of all kinds of tragedies across America, from shootings in...
Ardmore celebrates “Give Blood Day” with Boots, Badges, and Gurneys drive
A new workout experience is coming to Denison.
Orange Theory Texoma opening this week