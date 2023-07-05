How a Denison Fire Rescue accomplishment could benefit you

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Fire Rescue has been rated a top fire department by the Insurance Services Office, the high score could benefit the whole city.

Denison Fire Chief, Kenneth Jacks, said every five to ten years the ISO evaluates departments across the country and gives them a rating.

“50% of the rating comes from the fire department. 40% comes from water, 10% comes from emergency dispatching,” Jacks said.

The rating is based on a scale of one through ten, with one being the best and ten being the worst. Ten years ago, Denison Fire Rescue was rated a three.

“This time we graded out to a 92.75, which gives us a one,” Jacks said, “Which puts us in an elite class.”

Jacks said it is not only rare to jump up two ratings but also to score a one rating at all.

“There are 50,000 fire departments in the United States and less than 1% have an ISO rating of one,” Jacks said.

While this is a big accomplishment for the department, it will soon benefit Denison residents and business owners too.

“Homeowners insurance will drop about 9%, for businesses about 4%,” Jacks said.

The new rating will go into effect on January 1, 2024. Jacks said resident and business owners should contact their insurance companies about lower premiums then.

Jacks said he is thankful to the whole city for working together to make this happen. However, he is especially proud of the heroes he works with.

