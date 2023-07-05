Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Identity thieves increasingly using ‘letter-perfect’ attacks, report finds

80% of identity compromises in 2022 were due to scams
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Identity thieves are becoming more efficient at manipulating people to share personal and business information, according to the 2022 Trends in Identity Report recently released by the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC).

The ITRC is a non-profit organization that focuses on minimizing the risk of fraud and identity theft for people across the country.

“What we saw in 2022 is a continuation of a high number of victims, but also how they are being victimized,” ITRC Chief Operating Office James Lee said.

Lee said the nerly 15,000 identity crimes reported to the ITRC in 2022 was nearly the same amount it saw the year prior, which was an all-time high.

“We’ve always seen phishing attacks, but you can usually tell if it was real or not real. There was always some little subtle clue,” Lee explained. “Now these attacks are increasingly letter perfect. You cannot tell that it is not a legitimate contact from an organization.”

The report also found a marked increase in driver’s license accounts being compromised, rising from 4% of government accounts that were taken over in 2021 to 15% in 2022.

“They’re intercepting your driver’s license renewal or maybe you got a new driver’s license moving from one state to another. They’re taking that information and they’re creating these letter-perfect driver’s licenses that can pass inspection,” Lee said.

The ITRC has several suggestions to help prevent online identity theft:

  • Place a credit freeze on accounts if you’re concerned about your identity being misused
  • Do not use the same password for multiple accounts
  • Use multi-factor authentication whenever possible
  • Ensure your browser is updated and secure

The ITRC has comprehensive information on how to keep personal information safe as well as free help for individuals whose accounts have been compromised.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lights on the Lake event is set to bring 4th of July fun for the whole family.
Sherman’s 14th Annual Lights on the Lake event
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas
A man was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly poured gasoline on his...
Man arrested in Sherman for allegedly pouring gasoline on ex-girlfriend
One man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Paris early Saturday morning.
Single vehicle crash in Paris leaves one dead
The Denison Fire Department working since 8 am to make sure the 36th annual 4th of July...
Denison’s 36th Annual Fireworks Celebration

Latest News

FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Secondary test of powder found in West Wing lobby shows it’s cocaine; Biden briefed on investigation
FILE- New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The...
Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ wins primary, nearly assuring seat on NYC Council
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Deputy dies after being shot during traffic stop; suspect who fled in police cruiser caught, sheriff says
A video shows a shark swimming very close to beachgoers at Navarre Beach in Florida.
‘Get out of the water’: Video shows large shark swimming very close to beachgoers
FILE - Christmas Tree Shops' history dates back to the 1950s, when the original small holiday...
Christmas Tree Shops expects to liquidate all of its stores