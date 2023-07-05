Indian Nation Turnpike narrows near SH-43 through early 2024

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The north and southbound lanes of SH-375, or the Indian Nation Turnpike, will be narrowed to one lane in each direction starting Wednesday.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the narrowing will happen at mile marker 39.5, approximately 1.5 miles north of the SH-48 interchange near Daisy in Atoka County.

ODOT said the lanes will be narrowed through early 2024 for a bridge rehabilitation project over Buck Creek.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.