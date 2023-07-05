Texoma Local
Indian Nation Turnpike narrows near SH-43 through early 2024

ODOT said the lanes will be narrowed through early 2024 for a bridge rehabilitation project...
ODOT said the lanes will be narrowed through early 2024 for a bridge rehabilitation project over Buck Creek.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The north and southbound lanes of SH-375, or the Indian Nation Turnpike, will be narrowed to one lane in each direction starting Wednesday.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the narrowing will happen at mile marker 39.5, approximately 1.5 miles north of the SH-48 interchange near Daisy in Atoka County.

ODOT said the lanes will be narrowed through early 2024 for a bridge rehabilitation project over Buck Creek.

