Man convicted of shooting neighbor last year sentenced to prison

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man charged in the shooting death of his neighbor last year, pled guilty to murder Wednesday morning.

According to court records, Dennes Lee Bowles, 43, was arrested last August, accused of shooting 32-year-old Justin Newby multiple times at Newby’ homes on E. Scott St. in Sherman.

Newby was pronounced dead hours later at the hospital.

Court records show Bowles was sentenced to 30 years in prison as part of his plea.

