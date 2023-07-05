Texoma Local
ODOT to hold public meeting on improvements to Roosevelt Bridge

ODOT is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, July 25th to get input on ways to improve the US-70 bridge.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - If your commute takes you across the Roosevelt Bridge over Lake Texoma, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) wants to hear from you.

The meeting will be held at the Kingston High School cafeteria at 6 p.m.

If you can’t make it, you can submit your questions and comments here.

Last year, ODOT released its eight-year plan to update the 80-year-old bridge, including making it four lanes, but said the development details are still being worked out.

