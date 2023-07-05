ODOT to hold public meeting on improvements to Roosevelt Bridge

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - If your commute takes you across the Roosevelt Bridge over Lake Texoma, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) wants to hear from you.

ODOT is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, July 25th to get input on ways to improve the US-70 bridge.

The meeting will be held at the Kingston High School cafeteria at 6 p.m.

If you can’t make it, you can submit your questions and comments here.

Last year, ODOT released its eight-year plan to update the 80-year-old bridge, including making it four lanes, but said the development details are still being worked out.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.