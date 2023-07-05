Texoma Local
Orange Theory Texoma opening this week

A new workout experience is coming to Denison.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grab your running shoes because one Texoma local is bringing a new workout class franchise to the area. The Denison Orange Theory at Gateway Village is opening its doors and starting its treadmills this week.

Owner, Cage Sawyers, said Orange Theory has 2,000 locations across the country. He is excited to bring a new workout experience to Texoma.

“We’re at the intersection, the equilibrium of healthcare and fitness,” Sawyers said.

The hour-long classes are customized every day and feature a variety of workouts.

“You’ve got about 30 minutes of running, about 15 minutes of weight stuff and about 15 minutes of rowers,” Sawyers said.

He said what sets the classes apart is the technology they use to track workouts.

“The whole time, you’re connected to our heart rate monitors,” Sawyers said, “It’s showing you a lot of data that you can ultimately just create a better health trajectory.”

In addition, the classes are led by trainers that can assist with technique. Sawyers said Orange Theory is suitable for all fitness levels through modifications.

Sawyer said the VIP classes start on Thursday but the grand opening is about two weeks away.

More information can be found on the Texoma Orange Theory website.

