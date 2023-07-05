Texoma Local
TWO Rounds of Storms in Thursday’s Forecast

Thursday afternoon storms have some potential to produce strong winds
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A batch of late night thunderstorms is possible, but far from certain, late tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s with a moderate southerly breeze. Morning thunderstorms give way to partly cloudy and humid afternoon; a second round of thunderstorms may form late in the afternoon depending on where a morning outflow boundary winds up. Thursday highs will be in the lower 90s with winds shifting to the northeast at 10.

The long-range forecast pattern looks more uncertain through the weekend and into next week; an upper-level high pressure zone appears to lag to the west of its expected position which keeps our temperatures cooler and skies more unstable with rain chances each day through the weekend. Triple-digit readings will be possible, but only in our western regions where the air is driest.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

