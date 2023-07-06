Choctaw Cultural Center awarded $99,999 grant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - “It’s very important to have this grant, to bring all of the people together, to be able to move the culture forward,” The Choctaw Cultural Center’s Audrey Jacob stated.

The national Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded the Choctaw Nation nearly $100,000.

The funds will go toward restoring traditional Choctaw textiles now on display at the cultural center.

" A lot of the artwork that’s on display, they’re recreations. So, it’s just a matter of preserving that artwork and sharing the technique, “Jacob continued.

Artists will now be able to make more textile re-creations so that the current textiles can be preserved and used later.

“Textiles typically get rotated out every six months to a year to prevent light damage and stress from hanging,” The Choctaw Cultural Center’s Maggie Malone explained.

The grant also allows the community to become more involved in Choctaw culture.

“Another component is that we will be doing programming and master classes and regular monthly classes that feature textiles and textile artists and traditional knowledge that is going to be passed on,” Malone shared.

The classes are meant to shine a light on the artists and their creations.

“One of the greatest opportunities that this brings is an opportunity for the public to engage in Choctaw artistry, an opportunity to spot lot Choctaw artists. We have over 1400 registered artists,” Jacob said.

The big idea is to have a greater appreciation of these cultural treasures and learn about the level of commitment that it takes to be able to preserve it and to continue it.

