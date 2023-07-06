Firework shows contribute to poor air quality

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Tuesday’s 4th of July celebrations across north Texas featured firework shows in Ada, Bonham, Durant, Gunter, Kingston, and more.

While these displays might have been fun shows, they can leave behind sub-par air quality that is dangerous for everyone.

Experts say that fireworks cause a spike in particulate matter pollution, and polluted air typically lingers around for an extra day after big firework shows.

According to a 2015 study from Atmospheric Environment, the national average of air pollutants is about 42% higher in the 24 hours after July 4th firework shows as compared to a normal day.

Health experts say that the risk to healthy individuals is fairly low, but people with asthma or other breathing conditions, especially children, should be extra careful over the next couple of days following a firework show in the area.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.