Good Samaritans rescue five people in Galveston waters

At 9:41PM last night, the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston got a call that an 18-foot pleasure craft collided with a barge and capsized
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Galveston, Texas (KXII) - At 9:41PM last night, the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston got a call that an 18-foot pleasure craft collided with a barge and capsized, leaving all five boaters injured and in the water without life jackets.

While the Coast Guard was en route with a 29-foot response boat and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, a nearby towing vessel pulled the five people out of the water.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene and transported two of the injured boaters, one with a head injury and the other with a broken leg, to the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.

The other three boaters sustained minor injuries and were transported to Station Galveston by the response boat where they were then transferred to UTMB Galveston.

Everyone on the boat survived and are currently in stable condition. The cause of the collision is under investigation by Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Texas City personnel.

