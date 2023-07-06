Texoma Local
One man hurt after overnight shooting outside Atoka McDonalds

The Atoka Police Department responded to a shooting outside of the Mcdonald’s on US Highway 69-75 around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday while the restaurant was closed.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - The Atoka Police Department responded to a shooting outside of the Mcdonald’s on US Highway 69-75 around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday while the restaurant was closed.

Police Chief, Gene Dodson, said when they arrived, two people were at the scene: one female witness and one male victim who had been shot in the back. The victim was taken by ambulance to Plano Medical Center for severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

The witness gave police a brief description of the suspect, but Dodson said no one has been identified yet.

The incident has left local shops concerned and with lingering questions. Chrisenda Olivieri works at the shop next door.

“I show up and it was completely taped off,” Olivieri said, “Pretty much every cop in town was there.”

Olivieri said her customers and co-workers have wondered if the shooting followed a robbery or road rage outburst. However, Chief Dodson said he does not believe it was road rage.

Olivieri adds says in the past, Atoka has seen other crimes at local businesses including a shooting at the Valero Gas Station across the street from Mcdonald’s in 2018. She says the increase in travelers coming through the town may be to blame.

“It’s been like a string lately,” Olivieri said, “I don’t know if they’re getting ideas from each other.”

However, Olivieri said her store has taken measures to protect itself and has confidence in local first responders.

“They’re really quick to get on the scene when we need them there,” Olivieri said.

The victim in Thursday morning’s shooting is tribal, the Atoka Police Department has called in the OSBI and FBI to continue the investigation.

News 12 will be following the story.

